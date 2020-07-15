Norway Terror Attacks Fast Facts

Ethnic Norwegian.

No military back ground or training.

Described as a right-wing Christian extremist, with a hatred of Muslims.

Reportedly the author of a 1,500 page manifesto, called “2083: A European Declaration of Independence,” critical of Muslim immigration and European liberalism.

He registered a farm in Rena, in eastern Norway, which allowed him access to huge amounts of fertilizer.

Other Facts

The people killed on Utoya island (Pronounced: Oo-TOY-ah) were attending a Labour Party youth camp. Most of the 700 campers ranged in age from 16 to 22, some who are only 13.

Norway does not have the death penalty

Timeline

July 22, 2011 – At approximately 3:26 p.m., a fertilizer bomb explodes away from building housing the office of Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg. Eight folks are killed in the bombing.

– After the bombing, Breivik requires a short ferry ride to Utoya island, approximately 20 miles from Oslo.

– Breivik, who was simply wearing a police uniform, opens fire on teenagers at a Labour Party youth camp. He roams the grounds of the island, killing campers trying to escape.

– At approximately 6:27 p.m., Breivik is taken into custody by members of at the very top Norwegian police unit.

July 25, 2011 – Breivik attends his first court hearing, which can be closed.

– His request to wear a uniform to court is denied.

– He is prevented from reading from his manifesto throughout the court hearing.

– Breivik claims to be working together with two other cells of terrorists.

– Two court psychiatrists are assigned to the case.

– He is ordered to be held for eight weeks until his next court hearing. The first one month of detention will be in solitary confinement. He will never be allowed connection with anyone except his lawyer. He will not be allowed mail or news.

August 19, 2011 – The groups of the victims visit Utoya island.

August 19, 2011 – A judge rules that Breivik should be held in solitary confinement for another one month.

September 19, 2011 – A judge rules that Breivik will stay in solitary confinement for another one month.

November 14, 2011 – More than 500 people attend Breivik’s first court hearing, which can be open to people. Breivik isn’t allowed to deliver a speech he prepared, and the judge orders him held in custody for still another 12 weeks.

November 29, 2011 – Police announce that Breivik is insane , stating that psychiatrists had found him paranoid and schizophrenic. They say that he is suffering from “grandiose delusions.”

January 13, 2012 – Judge Wenche Elizabeth Arntzen announces that the court wants an additional opinion from psychiatrists concerning Breivik’s sanity.

February 10, 2012 – A Norwegian court orders Breivik undergo psychiatric monitoring as experts seek to ascertain his state of mind ahead of an endeavor.

March 7, 2012 – Breivik is formally charged with committing acts of terror and voluntary homicide.

April 10, 2012 – Two psychiatric experts release their findings, which the judge uses to deem Breivik sane during the time of the crimes. The experts’ findings declare that during the commission of the crimes Breivik was not psychotic, not struggling with any psychiatric condition and is not mentally challenged.

April 16, 2012 – Trial begins.

April 17, 2012 – Judge Thomas Indrebo is disqualified for saying online that the death penalty could be the right punishment for Breivik. Norway doesn’t have the death penalty.

June 21, 2012 – A spokesperson for the Norwegian Prosecutor’s office confirms that prosecutors have asked that Breivik be transferred to a psychiatric institution, as they believe he is ill.

June 22, 2012 – On the past day of his trial, Breivik addresses the court and describes his actions as "barbaric.

August 13, 2012 – An independent report finds that the terror attack has been avoided. The report cites slow reaction times by police and security forces, under-staffing and the failure of leadership.

August 24, 2012 – Breivik is judged sane and sentenced to 21 years in prison. Twenty-one years is the maximum possible sentence, but it might be extended if he is still considered a threat to society.

April 20, 2016 – Breivik wins part of his lawsuit against the state over his solitary confinement in prison. The Oslo district court announces that Breivik's treatment in prison violates Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, prohibiting "inhuman or degrading treatment," and rules that his conditions should be eased.

March 1, 2017 – An appeals court overturns the low court ruling that Breivik’s jail conditions have been inhuman.

June 8, 2017 – Norway’s Supreme Court says that you won’t hear Breivik’s case over “inhumane” prison conditions.

June 9, 2017 – Breivik’s lawyer confirms that Breivik legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen.

June 21, 2018 – The European Court of Human Rights rejects Breivik’s appeal that the conditions of his imprisonment, largely in isolation, are violating his human rights. The decision is final, the court says.