Norton sidelined after Spain trip | Racing News

Franny Norton can not ride till August 12 as he is needed to go through quarantine following a trip to Spain to commemorate his 50 th birthday.

Norton chose to delight in a quick vacation with his household for his wedding day on July 28, as he was serving a nine-day suspension for his flight on Thunderous in winning the Dante Stakes at York.

He flew out on Friday (July 24), the day prior to quarantine constraints were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I couldn’t do anything about it all. I was going there for a few days with the kids as they had already booked to be out there. It was my birthday so I thought we’d have it out there,” Norton informed PA.

“I’d arranged everything, but had I known about the quarantine I wouldn’t have gone. Once we were already there and the rules changed I couldn’t get a flight back. I was stuck. I got back on Wednesday.”

He is now counting the expense of the trip, starting with the 4 trips he has actually missed out on at Newmarket on Saturday.

“I cannot ride now until 12th of August. It’s annoying, especially as the Government has just turned it around,” he stated.

“It was practically difficult when you existed to return home early due to the fact that everything occurred in a flash.

“I’ve currently had the 9 days (suspension) and with another 14, all in all I’ve wound up doing 3 weeks.

“Once they made that announcement you were snookered.”

He went on: “I need to remain at house. I can’t even choose runs or anything. You can’t leave your home. It’s like remaining in jail and it’s not my fault.

“Financially I’ve lost out, I’ve lost out on the horses and I’m simply a detainee in my own house.

“You have to stay positive and stay focused. It is what it is – it’s happened now so there’s nothing we can do.”

A representative for the British Horseracing Authority described the existing circumstance for sports individuals who venture abroad.

He stated: “There is no dispensation for elite athletes to bypass quarantine rules following holidays in non-exempt areas. Dispensation can be applied for if they are competing in non-exempt countries and return for competition here.”