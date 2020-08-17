Northrop Grumman just launched its second satellite rescue mission

On Saturday, a Northrop Grumman spacecraft, created to provide a passing away satellite a brand-new lease on life,launched into space Its goal is to acquire an aging satellite that’s remained in area for 16 years and lengthen the old robotic’s life in orbit by providing it a brand-new set of engines and fuel.

The spacecraft is called MEV-2, for Mission Extension Vehicle 2. MEV-2’s predecessor was the groundbreaking MEV-1 satellite, which launched in October 2019. MEV-1 made history in February when it effectively clinched another satellite currently in orbit, marking the very first time that 2 industrial satellites had actually docked in area. MEV-1’s target was an out-of-commission interactions satellite called Intelsat 901, which has actually remained in area for almost twenty years. After docking with Intelsat 901, MEV-1 pushed the satellite into a brand-new orbit, permitting the spacecraft to begin running once again and extending its life for a minimum of 5 more years.

MEV-2 will attempt a couple of brand-new things throughout its time in area

MEV-1 effectively showed a principle called satellite maintenance– an emerging market that is concentrated on sending out helpful satellites into area in order to repair, fix, or upgrade other satellites currently in orbit. Now, with MEV-2, Northrop Grumman is going to attempt once again. “It’s very similar,” Joe …