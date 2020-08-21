Northern Trust: Tommy Fleetwood two off lead after two late errors | Golf News

SportsNorthern Trust: Tommy Fleetwood two off lead after two late errors | Golf NewsBy Jasyson - August 21, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas 4 off the rate; Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Jon Rahm both 5 behind on overloaded leaderboard after opening-round 69By Ali StaffordLast Updated: 21/08/20 1:11 am 2:24. Highlights from the opening round of the Northern Trust at TPC Boston, the very first occasion in the FedExCup play-offs. Highlights from the opening round of the Northern Trust at TPC Boston, the very first occasion in the FedExCup play-offs. …Read The Full Article Post Views: 119