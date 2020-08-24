Northern Trust payout: Dustin Johnson clears $1.7 million

By
Jasyson
-

Here are the FedEx Cup points and bag breakdowns for Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson and the rest of the gamers who made it at TPC Boston:

FinishPlayer FedExEarnings ($)
1Dustin Johnson 1,500 1,710,000
2Harris English 900 1,035,500
3Daniel Berger 570 655,500
4Kevin Kisner 368 427,500
4Scottie Scheffler 368 427,500
6Jon Rahm 285 332,500
6Webb Simpson 285 332,500
8Russell Henley 240 277,875
8Alex Noren 240 277,875
8Ryan Palmer 240 277,875
11Brian Harman 203 230,375
11Harry Higgs 203 230,375
13Charley Hoffman 166 175,275
13Mackenzie Hughes 166 175,275
13Jason Kokrak 166 175,275
13Louis Oosthuizen 166 175,275
13Robby Shelton 166 175,275
18Talor Gooch 129 117,189
18Viktor Hovland 129 117,189
18Matt Kuchar 129 117,189
18Sebasti án Mu ñoz 129 117,189
18Danny Lee 129 117,189
18Cameron Smith 129 117,189
18Bubba Watson 129 117,189
25Corey Conners 100 76,238
25Tyrrell Hatton 100 76,238
25Justin Rose 100 76,238
25Xander Schauffele 100 76,238
29Keegan Bradley 70 55,860
29Wyndham Clark 70 55,860
29Cameron Davis 70 55,860
29Tyler Duncan 70 55,860
29Mark Hubbard 70 55,860
29Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70 55,860
29Hideki Matsuyama 70 55,860
29Troy Merritt 70 55,860
29Scott …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR