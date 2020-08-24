Northern Trust payout: Dustin Johnson clears $1.7 million

Here are the FedEx Cup points and bag breakdowns for Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson and the rest of the gamers who made it at TPC Boston:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Dustin Johnson 1,500 1,710,000 2 Harris English 900 1,035,500 3 Daniel Berger 570 655,500 4 Kevin Kisner 368 427,500 4 Scottie Scheffler 368 427,500 6 Jon Rahm 285 332,500 6 Webb Simpson 285 332,500 8 Russell Henley 240 277,875 8 Alex Noren 240 277,875 8 Ryan Palmer 240 277,875 11 Brian Harman 203 230,375 11 Harry Higgs 203 230,375 13 Charley Hoffman 166 175,275 13 Mackenzie Hughes 166 175,275 13 Jason Kokrak 166 175,275 13 Louis Oosthuizen 166 175,275 13 Robby Shelton 166 175,275 18 Talor Gooch 129 117,189 18 Viktor Hovland 129 117,189 18 Matt Kuchar 129 117,189 18 Sebasti án Mu ñoz 129 117,189 18 Danny Lee 129 117,189 18 Cameron Smith 129 117,189 18 Bubba Watson 129 117,189 25 Corey Conners 100 76,238 25 Tyrrell Hatton 100 76,238 25 Justin Rose 100 76,238 25 Xander Schauffele 100 76,238 29 Keegan Bradley 70 55,860 29 Wyndham Clark 70 55,860 29 Cameron Davis 70 55,860 29 Tyler Duncan 70 55,860 29 Mark Hubbard 70 55,860 29 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70 55,860 29 Hideki Matsuyama 70 55,860 29 Troy Merritt 70 55,860 29 Scott …