Northern Trust payout: Dustin Johnson clears $1.7 million

Here are the FedEx Cup points and bag breakdowns for Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson and the rest of the gamers who made it at TPC Boston:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|1,500
|1,710,000
|2
|Harris English
|900
|1,035,500
|3
|Daniel Berger
|570
|655,500
|4
|Kevin Kisner
|368
|427,500
|4
|Scottie Scheffler
|368
|427,500
|6
|Jon Rahm
|285
|332,500
|6
|Webb Simpson
|285
|332,500
|8
|Russell Henley
|240
|277,875
|8
|Alex Noren
|240
|277,875
|8
|Ryan Palmer
|240
|277,875
|11
|Brian Harman
|203
|230,375
|11
|Harry Higgs
|203
|230,375
|13
|Charley Hoffman
|166
|175,275
|13
|Mackenzie Hughes
|166
|175,275
|13
|Jason Kokrak
|166
|175,275
|13
|Louis Oosthuizen
|166
|175,275
|13
|Robby Shelton
|166
|175,275
|18
|Talor Gooch
|129
|117,189
|18
|Viktor Hovland
|129
|117,189
|18
|Matt Kuchar
|129
|117,189
|18
|Sebasti án Mu ñoz
|129
|117,189
|18
|Danny Lee
|129
|117,189
|18
|Cameron Smith
|129
|117,189
|18
|Bubba Watson
|129
|117,189
|25
|Corey Conners
|100
|76,238
|25
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100
|76,238
|25
|Justin Rose
|100
|76,238
|25
|Xander Schauffele
|100
|76,238
|29
|Keegan Bradley
|70
|55,860
|29
|Wyndham Clark
|70
|55,860
|29
|Cameron Davis
|70
|55,860
|29
|Tyler Duncan
|70
|55,860
|29
|Mark Hubbard
|70
|55,860
|29
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70
|55,860
|29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70
|55,860
|29
|Troy Merritt
|70
|55,860
|29
|Scott …