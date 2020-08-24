Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson secures dominant win to reclaim world No 1 position | Golf News





Dustin Johnson won the Northern Trust by 9 shots

Dustin Johnson recovered the world No 1 ranking with a dominant success at the Northern Trust as he protected his 22nd PGA Tour title.

Johnson, whose last spell at the top of the rankings was May 2019, shot a final-round 63 to surface on 30 under par – the joint-second least expensive rating in PGA history – and win by 11 shots from Harris English.

There was a threat the competition would have to be finished on Monday as play was suspended due to storms, however gamers returned to the course after an hour-long break and Johnson concluded an extremely outstanding win with a birdie on the last hole.

Daniel Berger ended up third on 18 under par, one shot ahead of Kevin Kisner, while Jon Rahm, who Johnson will change at the top of the world rankings, was a shot even more back in 5th along with Webb Simpson and Scottie Scheffler.