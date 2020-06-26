Northern Territory says it will BAN visitors from coronavirus hotpots when it reopens

The Northern Territory has announced travellers from coronavirus hotspots will perhaps not be permitted free access when its borders reopen.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he would introduce any necessary measures to help keep the territory safe following the planned border reopening on July 17.

‘If your suburb or municipality area has been declared a hotspot by a state or territory government or by the Australian Health Protection Principle Committee, you then will perhaps not be permitted free use of the Northern Territory,’ that he said.

Visitors from coronavirus hotspots will not be permitted free access to the Northern Territory (pictured) when its borders reopen on July 17 and must instead isolate for 14 days

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said any visitors from a coronavirus hotspot (Melbourne pictured) who flouted the rules could be subject to harsher penalties

Mr Gunner said that rule would apply to anybody who had travelled by way of a coronavirus hotspot in the last 10 days, NT News reported.

‘You will be needed self contained for 14 days in a regional centre and at your own personal cost one which just apply. … This direction will apply on the day of one’s arrival in the Territory,’ he explained.

The Chief Minister said visitors from hotspots would be susceptible to harsher penalties including larger fines or perhaps a prison sentence of up to 36 months.

Mr Gunner said he understood Territorians were concerned with a second wave of coronavirus and he was willing to defeat it.

‘If or when corona returns to the Territory, we will join it and we will smash it, we will track it down of course, if we need to we will lock down the region where we find it until it is gone,’ he said.

The Chief Minister said the COVID-19 spike in Victoria was worrying but the territory could not stay closed any further.

‘I know plenty of concern comes from what’s happening in Victoria at this time. I want to remind Territorians, for this reason we waited,’ that he said.

Victoria has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases over night and six local government areas have been recognized as hotspots.

