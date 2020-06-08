Northern Irish youth club beg for FIFA mercy over fine | Football News





Hassan Ayari joined Sheffield United from Northern Irish club TW Braga

An amateur youth football academy in Northern Ireland has pleaded with FIFA to waive a “crazy” fine of over £8,000 for a breach of player registration rules.

TW Braga say they cannot pay the financial penalty handed for them for their failure to properly register teenager Hassan Ayari, who now plays for Sheffield United.

Another grassroots club, Kilrea United, have already been left inundated after raising over £13,000 on line to pay an identical fee.

The IFA, believed to be sympathetic towards the clubs, has been fined around £12,000 concerning the TW Braga case.

Below we examine how events unfolded.

TW Braga

The club: Named TW Braga so they wouldn’t be connected with being whether Protestant or Catholic club, they play in the Lisburn League as a youth football academy, opening their doors to all members of town. Their business offers coaching for young ones and competitive games on a weekly basis. They also provide coaching for disabled kids.

The case: New York-born teenager Hassan Ayari joined the TW Braga academy following his go on to Northern Ireland. He has since joined Sheffield United, training recently with their first team.

TW Braga were fined significantly more than £8,000 for failing woefully to properly register Ayari

FIFA’s discipline committee found TW Braga breached their regulations with regards to the ‘registration of players and the protection of minors’ when signing him. TW Braga insist they certainly were told by local football authorities in Northern Ireland that it had been fine because he was travelling on a European passport. He was registered on four separate occasions with three different clubs before joining Sheffield United. The club has now been forced to begin a GoFundMe page to cover the bill before this week’s deadline.

The reaction: “I was physically shaking when I obtained the email. This fine is crazy. They decided to fine the Russian FA and the Polish FA the exact same amount for racist banners from their supporters. We have been slightly naive. Personally i think so frustrated that this has come in a pandemic. I haven’t worked since March and I’m under lots of pressure in the home just to settle payments.

“As a small grassroots club we’ve nowhere near that degree of money available. It shows how out of touch FIFA are with the common Joe. We do this for the love of the overall game. I’ve given 25 years of my entire life to football but Personally i think so isolated and at any given time we have heightened anxiety with every thing that’s going on globally. Can we pay the fine? No we can’t. I don’t have it. The club doesn’t have it. They’re treating us like we’re a specialist club. If one of those clubs doesn’t pay they are incapable of compete in Europe or the Premier League so does which means that FIFA would stop us playing our small-sided games? FIFA is really a law onto their own. It’s disgusting. If the fine is significantly less than 15,000 francs you can’t even appeal it.

“It’s an utter disgrace and shows how long detached they are really from grassroots football. We just followed the procedures that the league and IFA asked us to complete to register the gamer at the time. FIFA said we have to have had International Clearance and we weren’t aware this had to be done at youth level. I’d heard about it around bigger transfers such as for example in the Premier League. Hassan originated in New York on an EU passport because his mother is from Lithuania. We explained this scenario to our local league and were told if that he was coming on an EU passport it was fine.”

Tim Wareing (Academy Director)

Kilrea United

The club: A cross-community club situated in a small village in Northern Ireland and the hometown of European Cup winner Martin O’Neill, they play in the Coleraine and District League. Their players do not get paid and they keep their club running by using local business sponsorship and so they rely on social fundraisers such as for example ‘night at the races’ to pay pitch rental and travel costs for away games. They offer ball boys £5 to retrieve lost footballs on match day to avoid them spending out £52 for each lost item and their committee comprises of five volunteers who combine running the club making use of their day jobs as a barber, joiner, welder, bathroom salesman and window blind fitter.

The case: Kilrea signed 18-year old Pierce Hill-Worrall and received confirmation from their local league the Plymouth-born teenager was eligible to play. It emerged later he’d not received international clearance when that he originally moved to Northern Ireland quite a few years earlier.

Kilrea were found to possess breached the registration rules and lost out on their league title after being deducted nine points. They thought it had been the end of the matter before the FIFA fine of very nearly £8,500 left them stunned. They have since raised the cash via an online fundraising page and also have also donated an amount of cash to TW Braga.

The reaction: “Our secretary received the email and told us ‘I hope you are seated for this.’ As far even as we were concerned the player under consideration was signed and we’d confirmation from our local league. He played for two other clubs in Northern Ireland before this.

“The case was brought to the IFA and so they found we were to blame. We got a points deduction and lost on the league. It was a bitter pill to swallow but we took it on the chin. We have the fine is disproportionate to the size of football club we’re. That degree of fine is given to national teams for bigger problems such as racism.

“That sum of money would keep us going for five years. We’re a team made up of bricklayers and joiners and the people running the club are all volunteers. This is a scenario that big clubs like Liverpool have to deal with. None of us could bare the thought of the club folding so we started a GoFundMe page. It was the last throw of the dice and the response was incredible. We hit our target in less than 24 hours through donations from businesses and from the football community. We cannot thank them enough.”

Benny Cunning (Committee Member)

FIFA has yet to supply a response.