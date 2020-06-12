Northern Irish champions Linfield deny kit is inspired by the UVF | Football News







Northern Ireland champions Linfield have been forced to deny claims their new away kit is inspired by a loyalist paramilitary group.

The orange and purple colours led to accusations on social networking the design was much like the flag of the Ulster Volunteer Force.

The UVF is on a UK government listing of terrorist organisations.

In a statement, Linfield said: “The design is of a football kit for a soccer team and any resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional.

“Any allegation or inference to the contrary is robustly and vigorously rejected by this club which prides itself on being inclusive, open to all and representative of all.”

The club currently sit top of the NIFL Premiership dining table, with the season currently suspended as a result of the coronavirus.