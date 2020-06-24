Northern Ireland set for Stephen Robinson talks after Motherwell ‘reluctantly’ grant permission | Football News





Stephen Robinson is among the favourites to dominate as Northern Ireland boss

Motherwell have “reluctantly” given the Irish FA permission to interview manager Stephen Robinson over becoming the new Northern Ireland boss.

Northern Ireland may need a new manager after Michael O’Neill left in April, after eight years in the role, to focus solely on his job in control of Championship side Stoke.

They are actually set for talks with Robinson, who won seven caps with Northern Ireland as a new player.

We have reluctantly given Stephen Robinson permission to interview for the vacant Northern Ireland job. We have expressed in the strongest possible terms to Stephen that individuals want him to remain with Motherwell. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 24, 2020

Robinson and Northern Ireland U21 boss Ian Baraclough are one of the favourites to take charge.

Motherwell, though, have “expressed in the strongest possible terms” which they hope to keep Robinson at the club.

A statement from the Scottish Premiership club said: “We have given Stephen Robinson permission to speak to the Irish FA regarding the vacant role of Northern Ireland manager.

“On Tuesday, the governing body sought consent to interview Stephen for the work, which we reluctantly granted.

“We have expressed in the strongest possible terms that individuals want him to stay around.

“The work he’s got done up to now to just take the club to two national cup finals, bring through young talent and finish third in last season’s Premiership has been exceptional.

“As we prepare to embark on a UEFA Europa League campaign, it is our hope that Stephen will stay to continue the work that has proven so successful.”