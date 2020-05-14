Northern Ireland-born British and Irish win EU citizenship rights | UK news

All British and Irish residents born in Northern Ireland can be be handled as EU residents for immigration functions, the federal government has introduced after a landmark court docket case involving a Derry girl over the residency rights of her US-born husband.

The transfer is a serious victory for Emma de Souza ending a three-year battle to be recognised by the Home Office as Irish, a proper enshrined within the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

De Souza mentioned: “This is nice news. To get a concession from the British authorities and a change within the immigration regulation is not any small feat.

“It is incredibly satisfying to be considered as EU citizens and will be a great help to all the other families in my situation.”

Her husband, Jake, will now be allowed to stay within the UK indefinitely if he applies for the EU settlement scheme, an immigration standing for all EU residents wanting to stay within the UK post-Brexit.

Emma DeSouza

(@EmmandJDeSouza) We’ve been ready a very long time to see “the people of Northern Ireland” in that EEA class, for recognition of our distinctive standing and our EU rights and entitlements. We’ve received a concession from the British Government and can be releasing a full assertion on the adjustments shortly. pic.twitter.com/Q7n5hJX2rw



The Home Office made its rule change in parliament on Thursday, lastly bringing immigration regulation into line with the 1998 peace deal, which permits anybody born in Northern Ireland to be British, Irish or each.

In court docket, the Home Office had argued the one manner it may cope with the case was for de Souza to “renounce her status as a British citizen”.

After a number of unsuccessful authorized challenges, Ireland’s overseas minister, Simon Coveney, took the case up saying it raised considerations that the British immigration regulation had not been up to date to enshrine the GFA.

The change in regulation can have wide-reaching implications and allow all residents in Northern Ireland the best to have a non-EU or non-EEA nation partner stay within the UK with out having to undergo the Home Office’s onerous and pricey immigration system.

It implies that British residents in Northern Ireland will routinely have extra rights than their counterparts in England, Wales and Scotland, who will nonetheless must spend 1000’s of kilos going via the strict immigration route for non-EU or non-EEA spouses with no assure of success.

However it is just a brief boon as any third nation nationwide who needs to use for settled standing will solely have till June 2021 to take action. This is the date the EU settlement scheme closes.

“While this is satisfying, it has not given legal effect to the Good Friday Agreement right to be Irish. Ireland updated its immigration laws to bring them into line in 1998 but the British did not,” mentioned de Souza. “It is still an uphill battle.”

The Home Office introduced the transfer in a “statement of changes in immigration rules” within the House of Commons on Thursday.

“The rule adjustments additionally imply that members of the family of British or twin British-Irish residents from Northern Ireland will have the ability to apply for standing underneath the EU Settlement Scheme.

“This delivers on the commitment the UK government made in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement in January 2020 which restored the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland,” it mentioned.

The announcement got here because the Home Office released new figures exhibiting 3.5m functions for settled standing with 3.1m profitable functions. Four in 10 candidates had been granted pre-settled standing for these within the UK for fewer than 5 years.