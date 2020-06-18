Northampton 0 – 2 Cheltenham

Cheltenham required control of their own play-off semi-final as they attained a 2-0 win in Northampton upon Thursday night time.

Goals from Charlie Raglan – who advancing home within the first fifty percent not long following the Cobblers got missed a problem – in addition to Conor Thomas earned Cheltenham the earn – who else looked typically the sharper aspect overall, 103 days considering that either got last performed.

It gives Northampton a huge hill to rise ahead of the 2nd leg upon Monday night time.

How Cheltenham required control of semi-final

Charlie Raglan gave Cheltenham the early advantage



All the chat before the play-off games have been whether gamers would be suit enough following such a lengthy lay-off, nonetheless it was the who experienced an early injuries at the PTS Academy Stadium. Assistant referee Alan Clayton appeared to draw his cripple running the cloths line after simply 10 moments, and had to become replaced simply by fourth recognized Darren Drysdale.

Northampton got right back into actions as soon as the video game was restarted and instantly won a problem as Ryan Broom tripped Michael Harriman in the container. Unfortunately for your Cobblers their own usual fees taker Sam Hoskins had been suspended, in addition to Owen Evans made a superb save coming from Ryan Watson’s effort, obtaining down reduced to their right to maintain him from 16 moments.

And 10 moments later they will pay typically the penalty for your miss, because Raglan obtained across their man in the near article to jerk home Jake Doyle-Hayes’ pulled corner.

Northampton any glorious possibility to level simply three moments after the crack. Callum Morton found themselves in an excellent position to be able to square regarding his hit partner Vadaine Oliver. He played typically the ball simply behind your pet, however, in addition to Oliver had been forced to change before taking pictures, which granted Evans to be able to come out in addition to block their close-range hard work.

That was about mainly because close because the Cobblers can have, and they might suffer more as Thomas converted coming from close variety after 87 minutes to be able to double Cheltenham’s lead.

Man from the Match – Charlie Raglan

Was excellent at each ends from the pitch. Scored the essential opener regarding Cheltenham in addition to did almost everything he could to be able to repel Northampton’s aerial dangers at the opposite end of the frequency. A brilliant efficiency from the centre-back.

What’s next?

The 2nd leg is usually live on Sky Sports Football from seven.30pm upon Monday, June 22. Kick-off is at 8pm.