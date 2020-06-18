Northampton 0-2 Cheltenham: Robins take control of play-off semi-final | Football News





Charlie Raglan gave Cheltenham early advantage

Cheltenham took control of their play-off semi-final because they earned a 2-0 win at Northampton on Thursday night.

Goals from Charlie Raglan – who headed home in the very first half soon after the Cobblers had missed a penalty – and Conor Thomas earned Cheltenham the win – who looked the sharper side overall, 103 days since either had last played.

It gives Northampton a huge mountain to climb ahead of the second leg on Monday night.

How Cheltenham took control of semi-final

All the talk prior to the play-off games had been whether players could be fit enough after this kind of long lay-off, but it was an official who suffered an early on injury at the PTS Academy Stadium. Assistant referee Alan Clayton appeared to pull his hamstring running the line after just 10 minutes, and had to be replaced by fourth official Darren Drysdale.

Northampton got straight back in to action the moment the game was restarted and immediately won a penalty as Ryan Broom tripped Michael Harriman in the box. Unfortunately for the Cobblers their usual penalty taker Sam Hoskins was suspended, and Owen Evans made a superb save from Ryan Watson’s effort, getting down low to his right to keep him on 16 minutes.

And 10 minutes later they might pay the penalty for that miss, as Raglan got across his man at the near post to nod home Jake Doyle-Hayes’ whipped corner.

Northampton had a glorious opportunity to level just 3 minutes after the break. Callum Morton found himself in a fantastic position to square for his strike partner Vadaine Oliver. He played the ball just behind him, however, and Oliver was forced to show before shooting, which allowed Evans the opportunity to come out and block his close-range effort.

That was about as close as the Cobblers would get, and they would suffer further as Thomas converted from close range after 87 minutes to double Cheltenham’s lead.

Man of the Match – Charlie Raglan

Was exceptional at both ends of the pitch. Scored the vital opener for Cheltenham and did every thing he could to repel Northampton’s aerial threats at the other end of the pitch. A fantastic performance from the centre-back.

What’s next?

The 2nd leg is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday, June 22. Kick-off is at 8pm.