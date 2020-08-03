Northair Compact Fridge Cooler Single Door, 1.6 Cu.Ft Contemporary Classic Compact All Refrigerator Using for Dorm, Garage, Camper, Basement or Office



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 02:34:14 UTC – Details)

Product Description

1.6 Cu.Ft Capacity

Mini Beverage Refrigerator capacity is 1.6 cu. ft (46L), which can hold about 60 tins of 330 ml cola or about 30 bottles of 550 ml mineral water.

Refrigeration Special Purpose

Store what you want, such as barbecue food, condiments, cosmetics, fruits, drinks, medicines, etc.

Professional Anti-seismic and Anti-shaking Design

Vehicle refrigerator, stable operation, smoother journey, can enjoy delicious food at any time and anywhere.

Adjustable Design

Adjustable legs can adjust the instability of refrigerators caused by uneven ground.

Shelves for Refrigerator

Two adjustable glass shelf, can be placed in a variety of heights of beverages and articles. A full-width and a half-width shelves can accommodate more bottles.

Cooling system: Compressor Cooling

Control Means: Mechanical Control

Net Weight (Kg/Ibs): 14.5/32

Dimensions (L x W x H (Inches): 17.5 x 18.3 x 19.6

Power consumption (kwH/day): 0.81 kwh/day

Product Specification

Voltage (V): 115V/50Hz

Watt (W): 60W

Fridge Capacity: 1.6CU.FT

Noise Level in dB (A): less or equal to 40dB Foaming: C5H10

Application: Household

Defrost Type: Manual Defrost

Capacity

1.6 Cu.Ft

1.6 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

1.1 Cu.Ft

Temperature

7 Settings

7 Settings

7 Settings

7 Settings

7 Settings

Touch Screen

Eraser Board

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

【Small Size and Large Capacity】: This Retro Compact Refrigerator covers a small area and is 17.5 *18.3 *19.6 inches in size. which can hold about 60 tins of 330 ml cola or about 30 bottles of 550 ml mineral water.

【1.6 Cu.Ft Refrigeration】: 1.6cu.ft refrigeration room can keep fresh fruit/beverage/breast milk/medicine/condiments and cosmetics. A full-width and a half-width shelves can accommodate more high bottles.

【7 Temperature Settings】: After power failure, thermal insulation for 5-7 hours. 1-7 accurate temperature control, the range of temperature control is 0-10°C, the higher the grade, the lower the temperature.Tips: The setting “4” should be appropriate for home or office refrigerator use.

【Energy-saving】: R600a fluorine-free refrigerant is used in the inner core, which can refrigerate quickly and efficiently. Classic Portable Refrigerator Freezer work less than 1 kilowatt hour a day.

【Convenient and Humanized Design】: Appearance of the piano paint panel, an integral shape of the arc design; Mini Fridge has adjustable shelf and foot, flexible and durable; 38 dB low-grade sleeping operation, no noise.1 year warranty covers ANY mechanical/technical problem.30 day return policy. This item will shipped from CA or NC