North Texas Couple Pens Bilingual Kids Book On Importance Of Wearing A Mask – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)— For moms and dads, describing the importance of masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to kids can be tough.

That’s why a Denton couple chose to simplify for their child by composing a book.

“My daughter, she’s always been scared of covering her face for any reason. She started seeing people on the street walking with masks, or on TV and she was very scared,” Martha Samaniego, a UNT college student stated.

She and her other half, Dan Heiman, a UNT teacher, co-authored the book.

They state education has actually constantly been a huge part of their lives.

“We’re educators so we thought like a book might be a great way to talk to the kids!” Samaniego stated.

So when there weren’t great resources on describing masks to their child, they chose to compose and highlight their own. It’s a bilingual book entitled “Behind my Mask.”

It unloads various feelings and describes you might not see individuals’s smiles or frowns below a mask, however they should not frighten you.

The last couple of pages of the book are left incomplete, so that kids can compose the story behind their own mask.

“So, this is the identity component, so that they can they can draw themselves however they want and have a conversation around identity,” Samaniego stated.

The couple stated it can be analyzed …