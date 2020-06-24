North Texas Church Creates Job Bank To Help Thousands Looking For Work During Pandemic – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen has generated a job bank website with listings to more than 8,000 jobs in all industries that are currently needed to be filled.

Pastor John Mark Canton is encouraging every one looking to get a brand new job to see his site.

“If we can shrink the time and if we can shrink the distance between losing a job and getting the next one we know the impact will be astronomical,” said Pastor Canton.

He added one doesn’t need to be a person in the church to access the task postings.

“We’re looking for jobs within a 50-mile radius of the church. When you go to sign up we will help you throughout the resources we will help you,” that he said.