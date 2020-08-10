North Paulding High School sophomore says school used students as guinea pigs

By
Jackson Delong
-
CNN’s Boris Sanchez talk with North Paulding High School trainee Hannah Watters after it was revealed that the school will change to virtual knowing for 2 days after a minimum of 9 students checked favorable for Covid-19 Watters was quickly suspended after her image of a congested corridor acquired traction online. The choice was later on reversed.

