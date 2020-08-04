North Naples man arrested for defrauding elderly woman, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY

A traffic drop in Collier County on Sunday caused the arrest of a 55- year-old man desired by investigators for defrauding an elderly woman out of her North Naples condo in 2015.

Kent Kajy of North Naples was arrested on Collier County Sheriff’s Office felony warrants charging him with plan to defraud– getting residential or commercial property over $50,000, grand theft over $100,000, saying a created instrument, and illegal filing of incorrect files or records versus genuine or personal effects.

On April 4, 2019, deputies reacted to the victim’s apartment in referral to a suspicious event. The victim informed deputies that Kajy had actually appeared to serve her an expulsion notification. Kajy had actually formerly informed her he had actually taken control of ownership of her apartment while it remained in foreclosure with the guarantee that she might continue living there with her adult kid if she paid him lease.

Detectives asked the victim if she had actually signed any files with Kajy and she informed them she signed just a rental contract for the apartment. Detectives revealed her a copy of a stopped claim deed with her signature that was on file with the Collier County Clerk of CircuitCourt She informed them she never ever signed the file.

Detectives spoke with the notary and 2 witnesses who signed the …