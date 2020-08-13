The North Korean “secret” company that manages Kim Jong Un’s slush funds and foreign currency is looking to capitalize record gold costs by diverting limited electricity to centers that produce the rare-earth element, sources in North Korea informed RFA.

Although gold exports are forbidden under UN sanctions focused on denying Pyongyang of money and resources that might be transported into its nuclear and rocket programs, Office 39 has actually made a push to produce more gold, which is bring almost $2,000 an ounce, authorities acquainted with mining operations stated.

“The central Party ordered the priority supply of electricity to gold production facilities under Office 39,” an authorities who asked for privacy for security factors informed RFA Tuesday.

Formally the Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the company charged with acquiring slush funds for Kim Jong Un was established in the late 1970 s under the guideline of routine creator Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un’s grandpa.

The office runs departments in each province, which are accountable for the production and export of gold and silver to raise funds for the celebration.

“The gold production plant under the Kumgang department in North Pyongan province, where I work, has actually been provided with electricity for more than 12 …