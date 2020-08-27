North Korea’s Kim says Typhoon Bavi caused little damage: KCNA By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un checks the typhoon-damaged location in South Hwanghae Province



2/4

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated Typhoon Bavi had caused just very little damage to the nation after making landfall early on Thursday, state news media KCNA reported on Friday.

Kim, who checked out South Hwanghae province southwest of Pyongyang, had actually released an alert to avoid crop damage and casualties from the typhoon, that made landfall near the capital, discarding heavy rains and rooting out trees.

“He said that the scale of damage from Typhoon No. 8 is smaller than expected, adding that he had worried a lot and he feels it is fortunate to have that amount of damage,” stated KCNA, describing Kim’s remarks.

North Korea, which has actually likewise been stepping up efforts to fight the unique coronavirus, had actually described Typhoon Bavi as theNo 8 storm.

Kim’s see followed the KCTV state tv revealed scenes of damage from the storm. Heavy rains previously this month that caused flooding and harmed crops have actually raised issues about food products in the separated nation.

Kim applauded celebration authorities for taking steps to lower casualties and reduce damage from the storm. The state news firm did not provide …