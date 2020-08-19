North Korea’s ‘Bureau 121’ Has an Army of 6000 Hackers

A report revealed by the U.S. Army exposes that North Korea now has more than 6,000 hackers stationed in nations such as Belarus, China, India, Malaysia, Russia, to name a few.

The operations of 4 sub departments are supervised by Bureau 121, the cyber warfare assistance system of the hermit country.

The report, called North Korean Tactics, recommends the hackers do not solely introduce cyberattacks from North Korea itself, as the nation does not have the IT facilities to release the enormous projects.

Financial criminal offenses department

The “financial crime division” called the Bluenoroff Group has around 1,700 members and is devoted to crypto criminal offenses “by focusing on long-lasting evaluation and making use of opponent network vulnerabilities.”

The most popular clothing, the Lazarus Group, has performed various high profile cryptocurrency exchanges hacks and let loose the WannaCry malware in between 2016 and 2017. It was likewise behind the notorious Sony Pictures hack.

Its objective is to “create social chaos by weaponizing enemy network vulnerabilities and delivering a payload if directed to do so by the regime.” However, the U.S. Army was not able to approximate the number of hackers remain in the department.

In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) approved 2 Chinese nationals implicated of laundering cryptocurrency that was taken in a 2018 crypto exchange hack connected to theLazarus Group OFAC implicated Yinyin Tian and Juiadong Li of helping “a malicious cyber-enabled activity.”

According to the most recent reports, the North Korea- based cybercriminals are presumed to be utilizing untraceable personal privacy coins to transform taken funds into money.