North Koreans Learn South Korean-Style Sarcasm From K-Dramas, Upsetting Authorities

North Korea is cracking down on using a selected sarcastic phrase uttered in a South Korean drama on the grounds that it’s disrespectful to chief Kim Jong Un, amid an ongoing effort by authorities to eradicate South Korean cultural influences on the reclusive nation.

The phrase, from the present “Crash Landing on You” could be instantly translated into English as “Are you the general?,” however the official translation renders it as “Are you a general or what?” Both translations rob the phrase of its sarcastic nuance, which is extra akin to “Who died and made you the general?” or “You think you’re the general or something?”

As Kim Jong Un is commonly referred to colloquially as “The General,” authorities see the utterance as mocking the Supreme Leader’s absolute authority.

“People are starting to quote lines from popular South Korean dramas so law enforcement has launched an investigation,” a resident of North Hamgyong province, who requested anonymity to talk freely advised RFA Friday.

“Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation because some of the South Korean-style speech is [being used to] criticize the highest dignity,” mentioned the supply, utilizing an honorific title to consult with Kim Jong Un.

“Judicial officers are using their crackdown capabilities to investigate [how South Korean media is entering the country],” the supply mentioned.

The supply mentioned the phrase in regards to the common is now a standard a part of North Korean speech.

“Since late last year, it’s become popular for people to ask each other, ‘You think you’re the general or something?’ to point out when someone inexperienced or young is acting stuck-up and thinks they are above themselves,” the supply mentioned.

By utilizing the phrase, individuals are not solely giving one another good-natured ribbings, they’re additionally concurrently mocking Kim Jong Un, the supply added.

The pattern of South Korean-style speech spreading all through North Korea is a significant concern for North Korean authorities, who need to stay within the shadow of the extra affluent, democratic South. RFA reported final month that North Korean youth have been the goal of a crackdown for sharing unlawful content material on their smartphones.

In that report, sources mentioned the youth wouldn’t solely be punished for sharing South Korean motion pictures or underground music, but additionally for texting to one another utilizing South Korean spellings or slang. It has now turn into stylish for individuals north of the DMZ to mannequin their speech within the Seoul dialect, which in distinction to dialects of the provinces, is taken into account to be classier.

“Many are interested in talking with a South Korean accent, so they watch South Korean dramas and become more and more addicted,” the supply mentioned.

“At first, people took the question at face value. The hidden meaning of ‘Are you a general?’ was not fully understood, but now people know more about its satirical nature,” the supply added.

The supply mentioned that the authorities turned alarmed when the phrase turned widespread, however they initially didn’t perceive what it meant.

“The Security Department and the police actually launched an investigation into ‘You think you’re the general or something?’ trying to find where it came from. They were not aware of the meaning, but since the end of last year, they have been cracking down on people using the phrase,” mentioned the supply.

Another supply, a resident of South Pyongan province who requested anonymity for authorized causes advised RFA on Saturday that the phrase was spreading there as effectively.

“A line from the South Korean drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ is becoming a part of everyday speech,” the second supply mentioned.

“When people want to mock someone for being stuck-up or arrogant, they will say, ‘You think you’re the general or something?’” mentioned the second supply.

“In the past, people held the utmost respect for the highest dignity, but not anymore. Now people use these kinds of South Korean phrases more often than using the term ‘highest dignity’ in their daily lives,” mentioned the second supply.

The second supply mentioned that the second that means of the phrase, to mock Kim Jong Un, has pushed its reputation.

“There’s a reason why people like to ask each other if they are the general. The people are unhappy with Kim Jong Un’s behavior of still clinging to nuclear and missile development even though the economy and people’s livelihoods are at rock bottom due to U.S. economic sanctions and the coronavirus crisis,” mentioned the second supply

The sanctions, geared toward depriving Pyongyang of money and sources that may very well be funneled into its nuclear and missile applications, place restrictions on sure gadgets that may be legally imported into North Korea. The outcome has been disastrous for these tied to the nation’s rising market economic system.

But authorities wish to keep the individuals’s respect for Kim Jong Un, so they’re making an attempt to stop the inflow of South Korean media into the nation.

“Law enforcement is trying to discover the distribution channels of video CDs and SD cards containing South Korean dramas like ‘Crash Landing on You,’ but they are one step behind,” the second supply mentioned.

“Before they are investigated, people are able to hide or discard their video records before they are investigated. But the slang and sarcasm they learned from these South Korean shows remain in their minds.”

“Crash Landing on You” is a few South Korean girl who is about to enter an organized marriage, however she results in North Korea after mistakenly paragliding throughout the inter-Korean border. She is discovered by a member of the North Korean Special Police Force who agrees to secretly assist her return to the South, however they fall in love, inflicting problems together with her household and fiancé as soon as she returns to the South, a contrived plot that’s typical of Ok-dramas.

The phrase “You think you’re the general or something?” is claimed throughout a scene the place the lady needs to precise her because of the hospitable group of North Korean troopers, which are aiding her return to the South, by internet hosting a casual awards ceremony. One of the troopers says, “You think you’re the general or something? Who are you to give us awards?”

An August 2019 Washington Post report documented how sure facets of South Korean media are thought-about harmful to North Korean authorities as a result of they encourage North Koreans to flee. Sources in that report mentioned that Ok-pop and American pop music has had an instrumental position in undermining North Korean propaganda.

It additionally cited a survey by South Korea’s Unification Media Group (UMG) of 200 North Korean escapees dwelling in South Korea, during which 90 % mentioned they consumed overseas media whereas dwelling within the North, with 75 % saying they knew of somebody who was punished for it. More than 70 % mentioned they believed that it turned extra harmful to entry overseas media since Kim Jong Un took energy in 2011.

Media from South Korea and different nations normally enters the North from throughout the porous Chinese border. In the previous, it was distributed on copied CDs, however now it comes on more-easily-hidden USB flash drives and SD playing cards.

Reported by Jieun Kim for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.