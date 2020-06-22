North Korean Visa Overstayers in China Are Now Branded ‘Defectors’ at Home

North Korean citizens working in China on family visit visas have suddenly been labelled “defectors” and face arrest, caught in a government campaign to discredit exiles after groups based in South Korea sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons, sources in the country told RFA.

North Korea previously paid little awareness of citizens overstaying their 60-day family visitation passes to work beneath the radar in China. Thousands of them send money back to the North at a period when formal labor exports are barred under international sanctions, and officials welcome bribes to appear the other way.

But now that leader Kim Jong Un’s sister has spearheaded a drive to denounce traitorous exiles, the high-level attention to the matter has caused overzealous authorities to “start to accuse even individual travelers of being defectors,” a source in North Pyongan province told RFA’s Korean Service on June 18.

Authorities have sprung in to action since Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister and possible successor, called the leaflet-launchers “human scum” and “mongrel dogs” in state media.

“Since a few days ago, the security department in southern Sinuiju has been re-investigating travelers who left for China on relative-visit visas,” said the foundation, who requested anonymity to speak freely. Sinuiju is really a city on North Korea’s side of the Sino-Korean border.

“Those who have not yet returned are being named as defectors who betrayed their homeland — even if some of them are staying on due to the coronavirus crisis,” the foundation said.

The border closed in January as both countries went on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaving many North Koreans stranded past their 60-day permits.

“According to a survey conducted by the security department in North Pyongan, not even half of the people who traveled to China to visit relatives have returned home,” said the foundation.

“Most of those who did not return are either working in China to make money or they settled down in South Korea and are sending money and goods to their families,” the source added.

The distinction between defectors, who fled North Korea while in the us government or military, and refugees who escaped poverty or hunger, is usually blurred in colloquial Korean when discussing those who’ve left the nation.

Breeding new resentments?

RFA previously reported that until recently, the North Korean government known refugees as “illegal border crossers,” but started utilising the term “defector.”

Leaving the nation had been a somewhat low-priority crime until very recently.

“Until now, the security department has turned a blind eye to individual travelers not returning home, extorting bribes from their families to raise funds for the department’s operation,” the foundation said.

Now, however, “authorities have ordered the security department to arrest them,” the foundation added.

The pressure on these breadwinners in China could make people much more resentful of the authorities, the foundation said.

“If they define individual travelers as defectors and [forcefully] repatriate them to North Korea,” the ‘enemy forces’ that blame the authorities will grow, including the [families of the] tens of thousands of defectors who settled in South Korea,” the source said, discussing language used in state media to denounce refugees.

“Hundreds of thousands of defectors’ family members live across our county. This will be a force that cannot be ignored,” the source added.

Family members of the North Koreans in China are feeling heat as authorities step up efforts to track them down and pressure them to repatriate.

“Yesterday I got an international phone call on my cell phone. It was my mom. I was surprised,” a North Korean citizen from Chongjin, North Hamgyong province, who left for China in April of this past year on a family group visit permit, told RFA on condition of anonymity.

“With a tremble in her voice, she said, ‘The Party trusted you and sent you to China. Come home right away.’ I know that the security department plays tricks like this, so I just hung up,” said the 2nd source.

“The security department in Chongjin is summoning the families of individual travelers who are not returning home and forcing them to make international calls to the travelers,” the 2nd source said.

“They are threatening that if they don’t return home on their own, their families also will be punished as defectors’ families,” the second source added.

‘I’m just trying to feed my family’

But the second source said that many people happen to be China purely for economic reasons.

“It’s not that people aren’t leaving [China] because we are ill-intentioned. I’m not just a politician. I’m just wanting to feed my children because my country is poor,” said the foundation.

“My goal is to make money on my own, because in North Korea, if you don’t have money, you’re dead. If you have money, you can walk around showing off your belly,” the 2nd source added.

“I want to go home right now, but I don’t want to go back to a country where it is hard to live even if I work hard. Shouldn’t I stay in China and save my family?” the second source added.

Pyongyang kicked off its anti-defector campaign after groups of North Korean refugees who fled to South Korea launched balloons carrying leaflets denouncing Kim Jong Un early in the day this month.

Blaming Seoul’s inability to halt the leaflets, Pyongyang blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the Kaesong Industrial Complex the other day, days after it severed official communication lines with the South.

Experts, however, say the provocations are aimed at extracting concessions from the United States and South Korea in stalled negotiations on the North’s nuclear weapons programs.

There are no official figures for North Koreans illegally staying in China, but estimates fall between 30,000 and 50,000, based on a report published in The Diplomat in January. The U.S. State Department estimated similar numbers in its 2009 world refugee survey.

Reported by Hyemin Son for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.