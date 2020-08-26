North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes to bigger conference of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang



SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has actually called for prevention efforts against the unique coronavirus and a typhoon, state news firm KCNA stated on Wednesday.

An bigger conference of the politburo of the Workers Party happened in the middle of a pandemic that is putting extra pressure on the North Korean economy, damaged by current border closures and flood damage.

The conference evaluated “some defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus”, KCNA stated in a declaration.

North Korea has actually not reported any validated cases of the unique coronavirus, however Kim stated last month that the infection “could be said to have entered” the nation and enforced a lockdown after a guy was reported to have signs. Later test results on the male were undetermined, according to the World Health Organisation.

Kim had this month raised a three-week lockdown in the city of Kaesong after a presumed case of the coronavirus there.

The conference talked about state emergency situation procedures on avoiding crop damage and casualties from Typhoon …