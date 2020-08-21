North Korean Elite Troops Deployed in Layers at the Sino-Korean Border

North Korea has deployed Special Forces soldiers and guards in four layers along the Sino-Korean border in Ryanggang province to prevent illegal crossings during the coronavirus pandemic and to keep watch over regular border guards to rein in on smuggling, sources from the area told RFA.

RFA reported earlier this month that the 1,500 Special Forces soldiers were deployed to Ryanggang on August 2. Their presence swiftly created a tense atmosphere among not only local residents but also border guards, who lost opportunities to squeeze bribes out of local traders.

“Since Aug. 5, we have quadrupled our border security over the North Korea-China border area in Ryanggang Province,” a military source in Ryanggang province told RFA on Thursday.

The source called the deployment a “four-point combat position” that organizes the zone near the border into four layered areas of surveillance responsibility.

Those trying to cross into China under cover of night would need to first navigate across four separate battle lines before reaching the Yalu river border.

“From 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., border guards defend the first line and the Special Forces guard the second line. At night after 8:00 p.m., they guard all four lines,” the source said.

“The border guards man the first and the third…