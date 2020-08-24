A county federal government in North Korea’s South Pyongan province is renting out an outdated public food warehouse to a wealthy business owner, turning a structure that would otherwise be closed down into money-generating industrial realty, regional sources informed RFA.

The focuses when offered food to North Korea’s non-farming population, now the city government in the province’s Songchon county is gathering lease on one such center rather of permitting it to fall derelict.

“These days, a state-run food distribution center in Songchon County, South Pyongan Province, has become a wholesale supplier to local market merchants with various grains, including rice and corn,” a local of the province, who asked for privacy to speak easily, informed RFA’s Korean Service Saturday.

“Since last month, a rich lady in Songchon County has been renting the whole food distribution center building and is using it as a wholesale rice store,” the source stated.

Under North Korea’s centrally prepared communist economy, farmers in backwoods give up part of their production to the general public circulation system (PDS), which then allocates it out to individuals– a minimum of, this was the system in location up until it collapsed throughout the 1994-1998 North Korean scarcity.

For months-long stretches of 1998 …