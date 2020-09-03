North Korea Uses a Former COVID-19 Scapegoat in Propaganda for Kim Jong Un

North Korean authorities, who recently vilified a man who returned to the North in July after three years living in South Korea as a potential coronavirus carrier, are now using him as propaganda to extol the benevolence of leader Kim Jong Un, sources in country told RFA Wednesday.

The refugee, identified by South Korean authorities as a 24-year-old man from the Kaesong area surnamed Kim, had swum across the inter-Korean border in 2017, only to swim back across on July 19. North Korean authorities are now walking back their initial claim that he was showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“On August 25, the Central Committee [of the Korean Workers’ Party] gave notice to the provincial party committee and law enforcement agencies here in North Hamgyong province, confirming the ex-refugee had not been infected with the coronavirus,” a North Hamgyong official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, told RFA’s Korean Service.

“The notice says the escapee, who returned to Kaesong, tested negative for coronavirus. The notice was distributed to local party committees and law enforcement agencies simultaneously,” the source said.

Shortly after his return, authorities declared a national maximum emergency, placing Kaesong on lockdown and banning travel between provinces.

South Korean…