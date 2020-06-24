North Korea suspends military action against South Korea

In recent weeks the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared a conclusion to dialogue with the South, and threatened military action.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned a week ago of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, without elaborating.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) later said it had been studying an “action plan” that included sending troops into joint tourism and economic zones, reoccupying border guard posts that had been abandoned under an inter-Korean pact, taking steps to “turn the front line into a fortress”, and supporting plans for the North to send its own propaganda leaflets in to the South.

North Korea’s military was seen putting up loudspeakers near the demilitarised zone (DMZ), a military source said on Tuesday. Such systems were taken down following the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease “all hostile acts”.

A report by the North Korea-monitoring web site 38 North on Tuesday said that anti-South Korea rhetoric from the North over the past week had left room for flexibility.

However, “even if North Korea avoids a serious escalation of tensions, it is still unlikely to pursue further diplomacy with (South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s) administration anytime in the near future,” the report said. It predicted that Pyongyang could soon turn to more heated criticism of the United States.

It was unclear if the fact the meeting was conducted by video was targeted at ensuring social distancing.

North Korea has taken stringent steps to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and it has said it has zero confirmed cases.