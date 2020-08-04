North Korea Sends Special Forces to Ryanggang Province Border With China

North Korea has deployed 1,500 elite special forces soldiers to the Sino-Korean border area of northern Ryanggang province to target corruption and smuggling while preventing citizens from escaping to China, sources in the region, told RFA.

The soldiers, part of an official counter-terrorism unit in North Korea’s military, are seen as an annoyance to residents of the area, who have been chafing under extreme scrutiny since the outbreak of COVID-19, sources said.

“On the 2nd, 1,500 special forces soldiers arrived in Hyesan,” a Ryanggang military official, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told RFA’s Korean Service Monday.

“Upon arrival, the soldiers were dispersed all along the Sino-Korean border line in Ryanggang province. [They] are known to be highly trained and educated in political ideology,” the source said.

Some of the special forces unit will be tasked with reining in corruption, cracking down on border security agents who accepting bribes from small-time smugglers or who engage in smuggling themselves.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in January, North Korean and Chinese authorities have closed borders, and North Korea has severely cracked down on smuggling.

Illegally moving goods in and out of China has been the lifeblood of North Korea’s…