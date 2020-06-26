The statement, released by state-run media, was timed to commemorate the start of the Korean War 70 years back.

CHRIS WALLACE SAYS NORTH KOREA’S DESRUCTION OF LIASON OFFICE INDICATES NUKE TALKS ‘HAVE BASICALLY COLLAPSED’

The government announced plans to build up its weapons arsenal “to support the persistent nuclear threats from the U.S.,” according to NK News.

North Korea’s announcement came just days after the country said it was suspending “military action plans” against South Korea after it bombed a liason office used for talks between the two countries in a North Korean border city and, in response, South Korea’s Ministry of Defense said it would keep “resolute military posture.”

The United States left Korea in 1953 when fighting ended following a ceasefire and armistice agreement, but, because no peace treaty was signed, the war technically continues.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump have held two nuclear summits and Trump became the first U.S. president to set foot into the closed-off country this past year, but the talks have garnered no visible results on Korean denuclearization.

In March, the nation said despite Kim and Trump’s “special personal relations,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pressure to give up nuclear weapons light emitting diode North Korea to abandon dialogue with the U.S.