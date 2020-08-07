North Korea Reportedly Using Altcoins to Convert $1.5B in Stolen Funds to Cash

North Korea- based cybercriminals are believed to be using untraceable alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, to convert stolen funds into cash.

According to an NK News report, an unpublished United Nations Panel of Experts report specifies that North Korea- backed hackers have actually stolen around $1.5 billion in cryptocurrencies and they were transforming a part of that quantity into cash.

Using altcoins, mixers and loosely managed exchanges

The hackers intentionally negotiate using privacy-focused altcoins as they are difficult to trace and track, moving the stolen possessions to loosely managed cryptocurrency exchanges that have very little consumer recognition requirements.

The U.N. specialists reportedly specify that the North Korean hackers attempt to make their funds untraceable using “mixers”– an innovative service that blends cryptocurrency funds of different users to maintain personal privacy and make tracking efforts harder.

Senior expert at cybersecurity company Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Fred Plan, stated, “North Korea-sponsored actors have a critical advantage that most cybercriminals do not have: They are backed by the resources of a nation-state that is understood to already have significant capability to move money in other illegal transactions, such as weapons sales and human trafficking.”

North Korea’s is deeply included in taking cash and cryptos

North Korea is believed of performing many virtual break-ins and taking funds worth billions of dollars. One of the most notorious North Korean cybercriminal groups Lazarus reportedly took over $571 million in between 2017 and2018 As Cointelegraph reported in 2018, North Korea- sponsored hacks represented more than 65% of stolen cryptocurrencies.

In 2019, another U.N. report pointed out by Reuters likewise approximated that North Korea had actually stolen nearly $2 billion in cash and cryptocurrencies through cyberattacks to fund its nuclear program.