North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort By Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday explored locations struck by a hurricane, changed a regional provincial celebration committee chairman and bought Pyongyang authorities to lead a recovery effort, state media reported onSunday

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated more than 1,000 homes were ruined along the shoreline locations of South and North Hamgyong provinces and “not a few public buildings and farmlands were inundated.”

Kim led a a bigger executive policy committee conference on recovery efforts in the typhoon-hit locations, concentrating on comprehensive procedures such as company of structure teams to be dispatched to the locations, styles and product transportation, KCNA stated.

At the conference, he likewise dismissed the chairman of the South Hamyong provincial celebration committee and selected a brand-new chairman.

North Korea’s ruling celebration has actually required penalty of authorities whose failure to follow orders lead to “dozens of casualties” throughout tropical cyclones, the nation’s main celebration paper reported on Saturday.

Separately, Kim sent out an open letter to celebration members in the capital keeping in mind that this year has actually experienced “unusual troubles due to the …