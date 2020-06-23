North Korea: Kim Jong-un ‘suspends military action’ against South

Image copyright

North Korea has suspended plans for “military action” against South Korea, in accordance with state media.

There have already been rising tensions between the two countries in recent weeks as groups in the South in the offing to fly propaganda leaflets over the border.

There was threats by the North to send troops in to the demilitarised zone (DMZ) at the intra-Korean border.

But at a gathering chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, state media said the decision was taken to suspend military action.

The Central Military Commission made its decision after taking what it called the prevailing situation under consideration.

His sister, Kim Yo-jong, had given orders to the army more than a week ago, stating that they would “decisively carry out the next action” simply because of what Pyongyang said was Seoul’s failure to avoid activists sending anti-regime leaflets over the border attached to balloons.

Since a 2018 thaw, the long-standing rivals was making efforts to fully improve ties and keep maintaining dialogue.

But the relationship seemed to have deteriorated rapidly previously week.

North Korea on Friday blew up the Inter Korean Liaison Office, on its side of the border, which was create two years ago to ensure regular dialogue between your two countries.