North Korea Isolates Kaesong Residents in Pyongyang on Coronavirus Fears

North Korean authorities have forced about 20 residents of the city of Kaesong to quarantine in Pyongyang, classifying them as suspected COVID-19 patients amid a national health emergency and the complete lockdown of the border city last month, sources in the country told RFA.

The national emergency was declared on July 26, a week after a man who had escaped to South Korea in 2017 swam back across the border in the vicinity of Kaesong, located within a 15-minute drive from the DMZ that divides the Korean peninsula.

North Korean authorities said the man had symptoms of COVID-19 and was the country’s first suspected coronavirus case.

The city of about 200,000 was put under a complete lockdown with no one allowed in or out. Other cities in North Korea were also blocked off, with travel between provinces halted, and quarantines imposed on anyone who had visited Kaesong.

“Between July 27 and 31, about 20 Kaesong residents were forcibly isolated by quarantine authorities, as they were classified as people with suspected COVID-19 infection,” a Pyongyang city official told RFA’s Korean Service on Monday.

“Even though [they] had already entered Pyongyang before the refugee crossed the Military Demarcation Line and came to Kaesong, the authorities imposed the compulsory quarantine…