North Korea Forces Entire Country to ‘Volunteer’ in Flood Relief Effort

North Korea is requiring state-run companies, the military, and regular people to ‘volunteer’ for an across the country flood relief effort in the face of heavy rains over the previous month and a federal government rejection to accept foreign help over coronavirus worries, sources in the country informed RFA.

In Northeast Asia, the monsoon season generally starts in July and endsin September In most years that suggests more rainy days than normal, however the Korean peninsula this year exceeded–South Korea’s Arirang News reported 50 successive days of downpours prior to they lastly slow down Wednesday.

But unlike in the South, the North’s federal government does not have the capability to react to natural catastrophes.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday that floods had actually damaged 40,000 hectares (154 square miles) of farmland, 16,680 houses, and 630 other structures all over the country.

“Lots of roads, bridges and railway sections [were] broken, a dam of a power station gave way and there was other severe damage in various sectors of the national economy,” the report included.

According to the KCNA report, Kim Jong Un purchased a quick healing effort for the locations most impacted, stating they ought to be “fundamentally completed by October 10,” the 75 th anniversary of judgment …