North Korea Folds COVID-19 Response Organization into Military

The company in charge of North Korea’s response to COVID-19 has actually been updated and restructured as a military organization, a relocation that sources in the nation informed RFA was implied to utilize worry of the coronavirus as a tool to apply more control over the population.

The organization, established in January as the infection spread in China, now addresses straight to leading leader Kim Jong Un after a reshuffle recently that likewise purchased provincial and county-level coronavirus centers to be restructured as military systems, governed by military law.

“The Central Emergency Quarantine Command was renamed as the Central Emergency Quarantine Headquarters at a meeting of the Party’s Political Bureau on the 13th, and reorganized as a military unit,” an authorities in Pyongyang, who asked not to be called for security factors, informed RFA’s Korean Service Tuesday.

“It’s known that Chairman Kim Jong Un is personally heading the [headquarters],” the source stated.

The state-run Rodong Sinmun paper reported August 14 that the command was restructured in order to “correctly exercise its power and increase its responsibility and role.”

On July 2, RFA reported that the federal government sacked numerous of the Emergency Quarantine Command’s senior authorities at a conference of the Political Bureau, with Kim Jong Un pointing out …