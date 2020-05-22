North Korea Executes Couple For Trying to Escape to South During COVID-19 Emergency

North Korean authorities earlier this month executed a husband and spouse for trying to flee the nation in the course of the COVID-19 nationwide emergency quarantine, sources within the nation instructed RFA.

The couple, from Ryanggang province close to China, had been caught attempting to escape with together with their teenaged nephew throughout the border, which has been shut down since January. They got no trial and had been instantly executed by firing squad, although the boy was ready to escape execution as a result of he’s a minor.

“Earlier this month I heard from an acquaintance in the provincial security department that a family who tried to escape the country was shot to death,” a resident of Ryanggang, who requested anonymity to communicate freely, instructed RFA’s Korean Service final week.

“They were arrested for attempting to escape [across] the border, which is now heavily controlled due to the national emergency quarantine against the coronavirus,” the supply mentioned.

According to the supply, the couple that had been caught had been planning to reunite with a member of the family as soon as they arrived within the South.

“It was a couple in their 50s and a 14-year-old student. The boy is the son of the wife’s younger brother, who had previously escaped to the South. They were caught by border guards as they were trying to escape together,” the supply mentioned.

“The couple were tortured by the provincial security department into confessing that they tried to escape with their nephew after being contacted by her brother in South Korea,” mentioned the supply.

“The boy’s father, who escaped to South Korea, had asked his sister to bring his son to him,” the supply mentioned.

The three would-be escapees would have had higher probabilities of making it out alive if not for COVID-19, in accordance to the supply.

“The attempt to escape at a time like this when border security is so tight due to emergency quarantine measures was an extremely dangerous and risky act,” the supply mentioned.

“The supreme leadership has ordered that those who attempt to flee the country during the emergency period must be sternly punished. There’s no way they could have avoided the firing squad because they attempted to defect to South Korea,” the supply added.

But the supply expressed reduction that the authorities spared {the teenager}.

“Fortunately the child arrested with the couple was able to avoid execution because he is a minor,” mentioned the supply.

“However, the couple was executed by firing squad, not open to the public, after being charged with treason for trying to cross the border and go to South Korea.”

Another resident of Ryanggang who requested anonymity for authorized causes instructed RFA that the story of the tried escape has been spreading among the many individuals.

“[They say] that the people who were arrested while trying to escape Hyesan were shot to death. The fact that they were immediately executed for just trying to escape is shocking to most people,” the second supply mentioned.

The second supply confirmed the info in regards to the story, together with the precise household relationships of everybody concerned.

“The couple had been taking care of their nephew who was left behind. They were suffering from difficulties in their business due to the coronavirus. They then tried to defect to South Korea at the request of [the wife’s] younger brother, but they ended up getting arrested,” the second supply mentioned.

According to the second supply, the cruel method during which they had been instantly executed is angering the general public.

“They were only trying to escape with their young nephew to find a way to live. They were shot dead before they were even able to take a single step into the Yalu river,” mentioned the second supply, referring to a river that varieties a part of the China-North Korea border.

“As people hear this shocking news, they are expressing their anger at the authorities, saying there’s nothing wrong with trying to escape from North Korea, especially when it is so hard to make ends meet due to the coronavirus crisis.”

Though North Korea formally claims it has no confirmed COVID-19 circumstances inside its borders, it has admitted internally by a sequence of lectures to residents that the virus is spreading in three elements of the nation, together with the capital Pyongyang.

The Korea Institute for National Unification revealed in its ‘White Paper on Human Rights in North Korea in 2020’ that, launched on May 11, that even after Kim Jong Un took workplace because the chairman of the State Council, public executions have continued.

In the white paper, there have been testimonies of witnesses saying that in 2018 two individuals had been executed for posessing a Bible in Pyeongseong, South Pyongan province. In 2015, there was additionally testimony that two girls had been executed for the unfold of Christianity in Gilseongpo Port, North Hwanghaeprovince, and one girl was executed after receiving a public trial for distributing dissent.

Public execution is comparatively frequent in North Korea.

At a U.N. Security Council session on North Korea’s human rights scenario in December 2017, then U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was quoted by Reuters and different information businesses as saying that “defectors have reported that every one North Koreans, ages 12 and older, are required to attend public executions—a graphic reminder of penalties of disobedience of the federal government.”

Reported by Jieun Kim for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.