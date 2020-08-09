North Korea brings aid supplies to border town under lockdown: state media By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Kaesong city is seen behind the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex, throughout the DMZ separating North Korea from South Korea in this image drawn from Dora observatory in Paju



SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s ruling celebration has actually provided unique aid plans of food and medical devices to locals of Kaesong, near the border with the South, after enforcing a lockdown there due to COVID-19 issues, state media stated onSunday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated an emergency situation and enforced a lockdown on the little border town last month after an individual, who defected to South Korea in 2017, returned to Kaesong throughout the extremely strengthened border revealing coronavirus signs.

Pyongyang has actually not verified any coronavirus infections however has actually been taking stringent quarantine steps and evaluating the town, while supplying food, test packages and other medical devices, according to statemedia

State tv on Sunday revealed a train coming to the Kaesong station and trucks providing supplies to locals.

Separately, numerous individuals using masks and sitting apart from one another collected at a celebration auditorium to thank authorities for the aid, with some breaking down in tears, video footage revealed.

The main KCNA news …