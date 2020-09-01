North Korea Army Quarantines Entire Company on Coronavirus Fears

Military authorities in North Korea have actually quarantined an entire company of soldiers who patrol the nation’s border with China, after it was found that a person of the soldiers had actually been available in contact with a Chinese nationwide, sources in the nation informed RFA.

The company becomes part of the 25 th border guard brigade, stationed along part of the Sino-Korean border in Ryanggang province. A North Korean brigade is generally divided into around 10 business of about 120-150 soldiers each.

“On the 10th, a company in the 25th brigade was quarantined to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” a military source from Ryanggang, who asked not to be called, informed RFA Monday.

“After a total of 60 days of isolation, the soldiers in the company can only come out if they do not show symptoms,” the source stated.

The source did not define the area and system name of the accountable company for the security of the soldiers.

Securing the border with China to avoid coronavirus has actually been a significant concern for North Korea in current weeks.

Though the 2 nations suspended trade and formally closed the border at the start of the pandemic in January, the 1,420-km ( 880-mile) frontier has actually stayed permeable, since North Korea’s nascent market economy depends on the smuggling of products into and out of …