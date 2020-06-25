North head tragedy as Annika Ferry is killed on hike with best friend

They were best friends who went everywhere together.

One was an engineering student with the entire world at her feet, one other a top Australian sprinter chasing her desire running in the Tokyo Olympics.

Annika Ferry and Bec Bennett’s walk to a World War II bunker at Sydney’s North Head early on Wednesday to begin to see the sunrise was to function as the pair’s latest outdoor adventure.

But soon after dawn at the isolated selfie spot, tragedy struck.

In a freak accident, Ms Ferry, 21, reportedly grabbed onto the roof of the concrete bunker when area of the structure collapsed, hitting her on the head and killing her instantly.

Ms Bennett tried desperately to revive her friend with CPR, before calling emergency services.

Annika Ferry (left) and Bec Bennett’s (right) were on a hike to the World War II bunkers at North Head in Sydney when tragedy struck, with Ms Ferry killed after area of the bunker collapsed

The remote location of the bunkers, nestled among dense bush, meant the Westpac rescue helicopter was required to assist. Nine News reported Ms Ferry was clinging onto the bunker roof before it collapsed on top of her.

Tributes flowed in the wake of the tragedy, with Annika’s family popular among the northern beaches community.

Her father Dr James Ferry is a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist.

‘Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Annika was the kindest, smartest and most beautiful soul I’ve ever met,’ friend Lisa Taylor wrote.

‘My heart goes out to your family with the tragic loss of Annika who was this kind of cheerful and delightful girl who enjoyed life,’ another friend wrote.

Annika’s gymnasium Tone Athletica said they certainly were: ‘Devastated by this tragic news of just one of our Tribe. She was a shining light in our little community and we loved her because of it. We’ll desperately miss her and she will forever take our hearts.’

Ms Ferry was a Dean’s Honour List recipient at the University of New South Wales in 2019, where she was studying renewable energy engineering.

She studied at the prestigious Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman, and had also completed an entrepreneurship program in Scandinavia.

She and Ms Bennett – who represented Australia at the IAAF World Championships in 2019 and hopes to compete at the Olympics one day – had trekked through dense bushland from about 5.30am in a bid to reach an area popular where sightseers gather to get the right sunrise photo.

The friends were outdoor lovers who had documented many of their recent travels on social media.

An Instagram post by Ms Bennett shows her and Ms Ferry on another adventure, this time to a remote beach. The two best friends had also done overseas travelling together in recent years

Ms Ferry’s family was well known one of the northern beaches community, with her father Dr James Gerry a renowned obstetrician. Annika is pictured with her father and brothers Anton (left) and Christian (right)

Ms Ferry (pictured with her dad) have been studying engineering at the University of New South Wales after graduating from Queenwood School for Girls in Mosman. She had visited Antarctica with her father last year

Paramedics trekked hundreds of metres through the bush to attain Ms Ferry, but by the time they arrived, it had been too late to save her.

Harrowing footage from the scene showed a distraught Ms Bennett clutching onto paramedics as she was taken fully to hospital, where she was treated for shock.

NSW Police acting inspector Stuart Byrnes said a study had been launched in a bid to locate answers about Ms Ferry’s death.

He admitted detectives were still gathering the facts in regards to the fall, but described the death as a ‘very sad accident’.

‘There was only two people there, and one of these has gone to hospital in shock, we’re still hoping to get to underneath to the lead-up of it all,’ he told reporters.

‘We believe it was a really sad accident and our thoughts head out to the household, but oahu is the subject of an investigation right now.’

Northern Beaches acting inspector Stuart Byrnes said the ‘inhospitable’ terrain across the North Head area had made it problematic for police to attain Ms Ferry and Ms Bennett

Acting Inspector Byrnes described the terrain at North Head as ‘inhospitable’, which he said had delayed Wednesday’s operation.

‘It’s not easy to get at, it was excessively difficult,’ he said. ‘We’ve had to use helicopters as area of the operation.’

An employee at North Head agreed, telling Sydney Morning Herald the terrain was difficult to handle on the best of days.

He said he usually gets stopped and asked for instructions to the nearby tidal pools – which are frequented by adventurers buying selfie – and he warns them of the risks.

‘I always let them know how to get there, but I tell them to not go. It’s very dangerous,’ that he said.

Police continue steadily to investigate the lead around Ms Ferry’s death and a report is being prepared for the coroner.