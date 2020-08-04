North Carolina TV anchor shares ‘surreal’ experience of raising newborn while entire family battles Covid-19

But in some way, someplace, her 9-year-old child, Parker, contracted Covid-19

“We were home with the newborn, and Hobie, it’s his name, he was 4 days old or 3 days old at the time and my daughter started experiencing allergy-like symptoms. We didn’t think much of it,” Grantham informed CNN’s KateBolduan “Turns out it was (Covid-19) and so by that point we were all here kissing on the baby and we all got it.”

After experiencing allergy-like signs, Parker broke out in a fever and was upset. Five- year-old Hutch had a cold and runny nose. Husband Wes lost his sense of taste and odor and felt sluggish.

Grantham stated she felt tired and had bodyaches, which she believed were side effects of having actually simply delivered. But later on, when she went to get a Covid-19 test– which returned favorable– a chest X-ray revealed she likewise had pneumonia. Antibiotics she was provided for the pneumonia triggered her to break out in hives all over her face. The brand-new medication triggered her to toss up.

And she …