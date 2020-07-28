North Carolina reports record high number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

At least 1,244 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in North Carolina– the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

The state also reported at least 1,749 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the governor said in a briefing today.

Cooper said there have been at least 1,820 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said today is the highest day of statewide hospitalizations, but hospital space is still available. North Carolina has averaged around 29,000 tests per day over the past week.

Cohen said North Carolina is seeing a direct correlation with the start of the statewide mask mandate and the stabilizing of trends in the state.

“Seeing glimmers of potential progress does not mean we can let up, it means it’s time to double down,” Cohen said.

Note: These numbers were released by Cooper, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.