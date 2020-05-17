North Carolina man wins $10 million, the largest scratch-off prize in the state

Wade Harmon, from Kenly, visited a vehicle quit to play his good luck on the lotto video games Pick 3 as well as Pick 4 when he chose to buy a solitary $30 scrape off ticket.

“I went home and fired up my grill and I said, ‘Well I might as well scratch my ticket,'” claimed Harmon in a press release by lotto authorities onSaturday “I looked down and I said, ‘Woah!'”

Harmon asserted his prize, which is the largest scrape off prize in the state, on Friday at the lotto head office in Raleigh, according to the press release.

“I’m thankful, I really am,” claimedHarmon “I believe the Lord saved that for me. He had a reason for me to win this ticket. He’s got plans for me.”