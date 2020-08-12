North Carolina grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with drive-thru party

Julia Lee Kelley, commemorated turning the huge 100 with a drive-thru birthday event, over the weekend. “Thank the Lord for allowing me to make it to 100,” Kelley informed CNN.
She has actually lived to see 6 generations in her household. She is a mom to 5 kids and grandmother to 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.
“No way you can let a century go by and not celebrate,” Kelley’s great-granddaughter, Kelley Oakley stated.
“We didn’t want too many people too close to her … that was the reason for the drive-thru,” stated Kelley’s child, CatherineWilliams
.
On August 8, at 3 p.m., the birthday lady sat under a camping tent outside her Franklinton, North Carolina, house while a parade of cars and trucks filled with household, buddies, and church members lined the course of her home to share birthday wants, according toOakley
.
“They blew the horns. They had their cars decorated. They had balloons out the window. And my little cousins got the cards for her and put (them) in a box,” Oakley stated.
Williams was surprised at the number of signed up with the event. She approximated that a minimum of 25 to 30 cars and trucks existed to commemorate the matriarch’s …