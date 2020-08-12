North Carolina grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with drive-thru party

Julia Lee Kelley, commemorated turning the huge 100 with a drive-thru birthday event, over the weekend. “Thank the Lord for allowing me to make it to 100,” Kelley informed CNN.

She has actually lived to see 6 generations in her household. She is a mom to 5 kids and grandmother to 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.

“No way you can let a century go by and not celebrate,” Kelley’s great-granddaughter, Kelley Oakley stated.

The household initially prepared to commemorate Kelley’s centennial birthday by leasing a structure and tossing aparty However, due to the continuous pandemic and public health measures restricting big events of individuals in North Carolina, those strategies were canceled, Oakley stated.

“We didn’t want too many people too close to her … that was the reason for the drive-thru,” stated Kelley’s child, CatherineWilliams . On August 8, at 3 p.m., the birthday lady sat under a camping tent outside her Franklinton, North Carolina, house while a parade of cars and trucks filled with household, buddies, and church members lined the course of her home to share birthday wants, according toOakley . “They blew the horns. They had their cars decorated. They had balloons out the window. And my little cousins got the cards for her and put (them) in a box,” Oakley stated. Williams was surprised at the number of signed up with the event. She approximated that a minimum of 25 to 30 cars and trucks existed to commemorate the matriarch’s …

