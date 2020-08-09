North Carolina earthquake with 5.1-magnitude strikes north of Charlotte at Virginia border

The quake, whose center remains in Alleghany County, was felt as far as South Carolina and Georgia, according to social networks posts. The USGS got reports from more than 300 miles away, inAtlanta

.

It struck about 8: 07 a.m. ET.

“It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed,” stated Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar, who was awakened by the quake. “A big wave coming to lift you.”

There are no instant reports of injuries, however there is some small damage in the town of about 1,800 individuals, he stated. “Cracked foundation, and stuff falling off shelves in houses,” Brinegar stated. “I’ve lived here my whole life and have never felt anything like that.” The USGS states earthquakes end up being damaging at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0, depending upon variables. A 5.3-magnitude is thought about a moderate quake, the USGS states. The company provided a green alert , implying there is a low possibility of casualties and damage. Town Councilman Cole Edwards, too, was jolted awake by the quake, he stated. There was no damage to his house, however it broke some meals and knocked some photos off of the wall, he stated. “We’ve had a lot of scared folks this morning,” the mayor stated. “That was the most intense one we’ve ever had.” The earthquake rumbled at a depth of about 5.7 miles, which is thought about a shallow quake. Quakes shallower than 43 miles tend to be more damaging than much deeper ones, the USGS states. This marks North Carolina’s greatest earthquake considering that a 5.2-magnitude …

Read The Full Article