Residents of the Artsakh village of Nor Shen, sheltered in shelters for 30 days during the 44-day Artsakh war, are still worried about border tensions. There is no peace in this village. Only on the border guarded by Armenian border guards from time to time the Azerbaijani military resorted to provocations, and some time ago they opened fire at night.

Samvel Avanesyan, the principal of Nor Shen Secondary School, emphasizes that the people of Norshen should be given weapons so that they can defend themselves in extreme cases. He says it is dangerous, the location is very close to the village, they may attack at some point.

Avanesyan emphasizes that the most important issue is the security of the people of Norshen, they talk, but do not take any active steps. “They talk about security, but do not take steps. The lives of our residents are important, for which, unfortunately, no serious measures are taken. They have set up bases, but it is not enough for the security of the population. The day will come when we will fight the enemy not from the border, but from our homes. Without taking all this into account, we come to class, participate in the lessons, the lesson process is not disrupted. “Now the situation in the New Building is relatively peaceful, standing in front of the Azerbaijani post, I am talking to you,” he said.

Who should give security guarantees, the authorities of Armenia or Artsakh? What are the expectations of the people of Norshen in this situation? “The faces of the government will change, but the government must act on behalf of the people. If it acts on behalf of the people, I am in favor, but today the Armenian government does not act on behalf of the people and for the people. I am closely watching what is happening there, no serious practical steps are being taken to ensure the security of the people. After school, students go out and play under the direct fire of the Azerbaijanis. “It is true that there is no panic among the students, but it is not safe,” said my interlocutor.

