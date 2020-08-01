Norris stopped “overdriving” to secure top five slot

Norris was 15 th in the standings at the end of the opening part of certifying– the last area to proceed to Q2– as he was “overdriving slightly”, which triggered him to make “too many mistakes, not putting it together”.

He ultimately took 5th in Q3, his 2nd top-five grid area in the opening 4 races of the 2020 season, 2 locations ahead of his colleague Carlos Sainz and simply in front of Lance Stroll’s Racing Point.

“It’s not like I’m under-driving and kind of saving it in any way, I was almost the opposite,” he stated when asked if he had actually been developing towards producing his best shot at the end of certifying.

” I was attempting excessive in Q1 and Q2– for that reason making the errors, particularly with the wind.

” I seemed like the more you strove to nail whatever, the even worse it got since you ‘d simply have a bit of wind that would simply press you over the limitations.

“So I practically drove a bit more under the limitation.

“I’d have a bit of oversteer or something, however it would not be something that cost me 2 tenths and I would make a huge error since of it.

“It was simply a bit scrappy [in Q1 and Q2], however just since I believe I was overdriving more than underdriving, and after that carrying out well when it mattered.”

McLaren group principal Andreas Seidl applauded Norris and Sainz for their constant …