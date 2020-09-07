Norris lashes out at “stupid” F1 red flag tyre change rule

Norris was running in third place for most of the opening stint of the Monza race, behind Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

However, for the restart after the red flag he found himself behind Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovinazzi, who had pitted before the rest of the field, as well as Lance Stroll, who had not stopped.

Stroll was able to take advantage of the rule that allows drivers to change tyres under a red flag, and it meant that he wouldn’t have to make a stop under green flag conditions.

Norris spent the rest of the race following Stroll’s Racing Point, on his way to fourth place.

“The only reason I think I was not on the podium today was because Stroll benefited from a free pitstop which is a bit of a stupid rule because they get it for free, and they don’t deserve it in many ways,” Norris told Sky F1.

“I think it should be taken out. I think we had the two examples, we’ve got Gasly who boxed before, and he was ahead with the red flag. And he was there, so that was fair, you can’t do anything about that.

“But for someone who just hasn’t boxed, they just gained 24 seconds doing nothing. He should still have to pit, it’s his fault they haven’t boxed yet. You can get lucky by doing by what Pierre did, but that’s I think just fair play.

“But the one of not having to box and getting to use…