Normandy apple tart recipe

I first cooked this at 18 and it’s the tart I make greater than every other. The recipe appears lengthy, however is simple, and also you produce one thing worthy of a French patisserie. The recipe, barely tailored, is by the redoubtable Anne Willan, from her glorious guide The Observer French Cookery School.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Eight to 10

For the pastry:

250g plain flour, plus further for dusting

125g butter

70g icing sugar

2 egg yolks

For the filling:

100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 entire egg and 1 egg yolk, frivolously overwhelmed

1 tbsp Calvados (or different brandy)

100g floor almonds

2 tbsp plain flour

three consuming apples (I like to make use of tart Granny Smith for this, however the French would select Golden Delicious)

To end:

Caster sugar, for sprinkling

175ml apricot jam

METHOD