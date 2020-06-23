Normandy apple tart recipe

I first cooked this at 18 and it’s the tart I make greater than every other. The recipe appears lengthy, however is simple, and also you produce one thing worthy of a French patisserie. The recipe, barely tailored, is by the redoubtable Anne Willan, from her glorious guide The Observer French Cookery School.
Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time | Cooking time: 40 minutes
SERVES
Eight to 10
For the pastry:
- 250g plain flour, plus further for dusting
- 125g butter
- 70g icing sugar
- 2 egg yolks
For the filling:
- 100g butter
- 100g caster sugar
- 1 entire egg and 1 egg yolk, frivolously overwhelmed
- 1 tbsp Calvados (or different brandy)
- 100g floor almonds
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- three consuming apples (I like to make use of tart Granny Smith for this, however the French would select Golden Delicious)
To end:
- Caster sugar, for sprinkling
- 175ml apricot jam
METHOD
- To make the pastry, put the flour and butter right into a meals processor with ¼ tsp salt and whizz till the combination resembles breadcrumbs. Add the icing sugar and whizz once more.
- Add the egg yolks and a couple of tbsp of very chilly water and whizz once more. If the combination doesn’t come collectively right into a ball, add a contact extra chilly water, whizzing once more, till it does kind a ball. Wrap in cling movie and put within the fridge for half an hour to relax.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/190C Fan*/Gas 6 and put a baking sheet in to heat.
- Roll out the pastry on a frivolously floured floor and use it to line a 25cm tart tin. Gently prick the bottom with a fork and place within the fridge to relax till agency.
- Now make the filling. Cream the butter and sugar till mild. Slowly pour within the egg and the additional yolk, beating nicely after every addition.
- Add the Calvados, then stir within the almonds and flour. Spread this frangipane combination over the chilled pastry case.
- Peel, halve and core the apples. Cut them into skinny slices and organize on the frangipane just like the spokes of a wheel, radiating out from the centre. I do every apple half and hold the slices collectively as I gently switch them to the tart, then fastidiously press into place.
- Place the tart on the warmed baking sheet and bake within the oven for 35-40 minutes, till the pastry has browned, the frangipane is about and the apple slices are tender.
- Ten minutes earlier than the tip of he cooking time, sprinkle the tart with the sugar – this helps to barely caramelise the sides of the apple.
- Melt the apricot jam in a pan with 2 tbsp of water. When the combination is easy, push it by a sieve to do away with the bits of fruit. Thickly paint over the tart and go away to chill.
- Serve heat or at room temperature with crème fraîche (its tartness cuts properly by the sweetness).