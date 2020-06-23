Normandy apple tart recipe

I first cooked this at 18 and it’s the tart I make greater than every other. The recipe appears lengthy, however is simple, and also you produce one thing worthy of a French patisserie. The recipe, barely tailored, is by the redoubtable Anne Willan, from her glorious guide The Observer French Cookery School.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes chilling time | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Eight to 10

For the pastry:

  • 250g plain flour, plus further for dusting
  • 125g butter
  • 70g icing sugar
  • 2 egg yolks

For the filling:

  • 100g butter
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 1 entire egg and 1 egg yolk, frivolously overwhelmed
  • 1 tbsp Calvados (or different brandy)
  • 100g floor almonds
  • 2 tbsp plain flour
  • three consuming apples (I like to make use of tart Granny Smith for this, however the French would select Golden Delicious)

To end:

  • Caster sugar, for sprinkling
  • 175ml apricot jam

METHOD

  1. To make the pastry, put the flour and butter right into a meals processor with ¼ tsp salt and whizz till the combination resembles breadcrumbs. Add the icing sugar and whizz once more.
  2. Add the egg yolks and a couple of tbsp of very chilly water and whizz once more. If the combination doesn’t come collectively right into a ball, add a contact extra chilly water, whizzing once more, till it does kind a ball. Wrap in cling movie and put within the fridge for half an hour to relax.
  3. Preheat the oven to 200C/190C Fan*/Gas 6 and put a baking sheet in to heat.
  4. Roll out the pastry on a frivolously floured floor and use it to line a 25cm tart tin. Gently prick the bottom with a fork and place within the fridge to relax till agency.
  5. Now make the filling. Cream the butter and sugar till mild. Slowly pour within the egg and the additional yolk, beating nicely after every addition.
  6. Add the Calvados, then stir within the almonds and flour. Spread this frangipane combination over the chilled pastry case.
  7. Peel, halve and core the apples. Cut them into skinny slices and organize on the frangipane just like the spokes of a wheel, radiating out from the centre. I do every apple half and hold the slices collectively as I gently switch them to the tart, then fastidiously press into place.
  8. Place the tart on the warmed baking sheet and bake within the oven for 35-40 minutes, till the pastry has browned, the frangipane is about and the apple slices are tender.
  9. Ten minutes earlier than the tip of he cooking time, sprinkle the tart with the sugar – this helps to barely caramelise the sides of the apple.
  10. Melt the apricot jam in a pan with 2 tbsp of water. When the combination is easy, push it by a sieve to do away with the bits of fruit. Thickly paint over the tart and go away to chill.
  11. Serve heat or at room temperature with crème fraîche (its tartness cuts properly by the sweetness).



