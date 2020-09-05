Normalising ties with Israel helps promote its expansionism – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas declared on Friday that normalising relations with Israel helps the profession state to promote its expansionist policies.

Hamas likewise criticised Arab mentions assisting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help with its normalisation of ties with the Israeli profession state.

“Endorsement of some Arab states of the UAE-Israeli normalisation deal encourages the Israeli occupation to enforce its expansionist policies in the region,” Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasim revealed in a news release, a copy of which was sent out to MEMO

Qasem’s remarks was available in reaction to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia’s choices to enable all flights to and from the UAE, consisting of Israeli flights, to cross their skies.

“All Arab states should have prevented the UAE from reaching the normalisation deal with the Israeli occupation,” he prompted, “instead of supporting it.”

He explained creating ties with Israel as:

An method which is hostile to the rights of the Palestinian individuals and motivates the Israeli profession to dedicate more criminal offenses.

The Hamas main required all nations in the area who are looking for the normalisation of ties with the Israeli profession to backtrack on this relocation, which he asserts goes: “Against their …